AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 905,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.