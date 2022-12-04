AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 0.3 %

AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,471,000 after buying an additional 564,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after buying an additional 394,801 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 24.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,509,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.