Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $170.82 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.98 or 0.01718583 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014235 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00030817 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.01771929 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,076,398.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.