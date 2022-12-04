Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BALY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 194,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,103. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $40.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

