Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$81.50 at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$83.50 to C$81.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.70.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$45.26 and a one year high of C$74.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

