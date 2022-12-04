Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

