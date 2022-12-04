Barclays Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.
Bilibili Trading Up 16.6 %
Bilibili stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $62.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.