Barclays Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Bilibili Trading Up 16.6 %

Bilibili stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $62.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

