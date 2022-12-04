Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Barclays worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

