Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in November

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Barclays by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,165,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.