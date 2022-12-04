Barclays Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $190.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,362,000 after acquiring an additional 420,747 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,127,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 222,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

