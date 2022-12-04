Barclays Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $203.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $198.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $285.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

