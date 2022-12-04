Barclays Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.73.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Down 3.3 %

NCNO stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $9,961,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.