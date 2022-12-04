Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.