Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 3.90% of Chemung Financial worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

