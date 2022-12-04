Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626,916 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for approximately 2.1% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.72% of OneMain worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 367,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 53.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

