Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.42% of Pathward Financial worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 473,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 131,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. 196,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.87. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $63.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

