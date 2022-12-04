Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.94 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.