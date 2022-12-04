Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $15.87 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

