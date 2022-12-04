Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 77,687 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,687 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

