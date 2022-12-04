Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCB. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
USCB Financial Stock Performance
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
