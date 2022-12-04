Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCB. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.25. 24,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,814. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $265 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

