Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

