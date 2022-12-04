BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $663,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,428,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 3,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 million and a P/E ratio of 68.75.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

