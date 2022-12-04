Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.6 %

BDX stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

