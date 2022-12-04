Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.77) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.37) to GBX 903 ($10.80) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 747 ($8.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 797.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 870.31. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 636 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,588 ($19.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The company has a market cap of £900.87 million and a PE ratio of 10,671.43.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.