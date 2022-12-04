Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Berkeley Lights worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 52.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 71.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,422,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 522,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.26. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

