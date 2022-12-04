Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,829. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

