Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

