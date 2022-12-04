Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.45.
Bilibili Stock Performance
BILI opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after acquiring an additional 405,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
