Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:BFRI remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,105. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.12.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
