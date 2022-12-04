Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFRI remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,105. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

