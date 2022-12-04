BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 8.4% in November

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 126,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 781,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $13.83.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

