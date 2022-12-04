BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIT Mining Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:BTCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 673,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,399. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.