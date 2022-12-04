Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $144.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $110.91 or 0.00648700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,096.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00246289 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00054095 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,247,200 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
