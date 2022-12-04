Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Hits $261.40 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $261.40 million and $5.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.93 or 0.00087258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00267916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

