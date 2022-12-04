BITICA COIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $134,441.60 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $3.02 million and $134,441.60 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00240134 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17091398 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $167,438.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

