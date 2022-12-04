BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $661.14 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $661.14 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005054 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000071 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $21,141,408.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.