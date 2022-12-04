Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. 11,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

