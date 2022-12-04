BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Position Reduced by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,315 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,159,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 465,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter.

BCAT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

