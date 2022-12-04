BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $561.63

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.63 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 619 ($7.41). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.37), with a volume of 144,587 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £623.14 million and a PE ratio of 259.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 561.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.83.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.