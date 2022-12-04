BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in November

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 664.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 16.8% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 319,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

NYSE BKSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 359,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,517. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

