Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
