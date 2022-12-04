Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.