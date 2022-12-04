BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDE opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

