BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

