Bondly Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $37,750.70 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bondly

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

