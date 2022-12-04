Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Global Partners worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Global Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,627. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $158,923 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

