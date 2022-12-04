Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $3.46 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. W. P. Carey makes up about 0.4% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

