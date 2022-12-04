Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,206,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500,000. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up 3.9% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 83,936 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 270,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

