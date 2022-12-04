Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,490,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

