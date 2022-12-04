Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 2.41% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 112,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

