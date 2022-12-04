Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 311,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

